Small Plane Crash In Northwestern Minnesota Kills Three People

Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69–year–old Moy Wing, 27–year–old Brian Duke and Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming.

There were no survivors in the crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. It happened near Thief River Falls, which is about 70 miles from the Canadian border.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Elizabeth Cory says the airplane was a single–engine Cessna 182.

Cory says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause.

--KEYC News 12