Eight Injured In St. Paul Fire Early Saturday

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
St, Paul, MN -

Eight people were injured, including three firefighters, in an early–morning apartment fire in St. Paul.

None of the injuries were believed to be life–threatening.

Reports say firefighters rescued four people from the blaze, which was reported early Saturday morning.

One person jumped from the building's third floor and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. 

Others were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

