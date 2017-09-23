Ruby's Pantry Continues To Serve Southern Minnesota Communities

If you've ever wondered what happens to groceries after the end of its shelf life you're not alone.



"That date time, believe it or not, has nothing to do with the freshness or the quality. It's just that they don't want to have it over a certain period," Terry Anderson, director of the site says.

Ruby's Pantry has prevented hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grocery items from being thrown out since 2002.

"Today we have chicken patties, ice cream, we've got bread," Anderson says.

For just $20 people bring their own basket to fill and essentially "smart shop" their way through dozens of products.



"If you can take $20 turn it into $50 or $100 worth of groceries, that's good for you. It helps the church because they get the donations," Jerry Miller says.

Since retiring, Jerry Miller says the organization has helped alleviate his fixed income.

"The more they can get people to donate food the more areas they can have the programs in, and the more people can benefit by them," he says.

Anderson says he's been involved in the community for quite some time, but finds his role at Ruby's Pantry to be the most satisfying.

"What we're doing here is biblical. It's feeding our family. It's taking care of people. It's giving back to people," he says.

Anderson says he even works through the holiday months to help people achieve what he considers, "the best buy in town."