Bier On Belgrade's Dachshund Race Remains A Hit

Oktoberfest celebrations continue this weekend as the sixth annual Bier on Belgrade takes place Saturday afternoon.



This year's event is more than just food trucks and beer samples.

A wiener dog race was held at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Coordinators of the event incorporated the race into the Oktoberfest celebration two years ago as a way to keep up with the German theme.



"Dachshund races are really common with Oktoberfest celebrations because dachshunds are German dogs. Dachshund translated is badger hound and dachshunds were bred to take down badgers," Tanya Whitcomb of Long Dog Apparel says.



The winner of the race, Gus, sported a red scarf around his neck. Everyone in the crowd holding a red flag won free beer.

Gus is now the third time winner of the race.