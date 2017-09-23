Fire Damages Portion Of Dotson Iron Castings Late Friday Night

Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at a Mankato manufacturer late last night.



Mankato firefighters responded to a structure fire at Dotson Iron Castings located at 200 West Rock Street just before 11:45pm.

A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours.

During this time, rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access.



Dotson Sales and Marketing Manager Matt Schindle said "The fire was located in one area of the facility. It's impacting one portion of our production process. The large majority of the facility is actually in running condition and we're planning to go back to production hours 6 a.m. on Monday morning."



Dotson Organizational Development Manager Liz Ulman said "We pride ourselves as a company about being agile and so this will put our agility to the test. And we hope as a company, a community, and our employees are up to the task."



The Mankato Fire Department was assisted by North Mankato and South Bend fire departments.

The city says no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.

Officials are estimating an excess of one million dollar's worth of damage.

