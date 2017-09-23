Blue Earth County Historical Society Opens New MSU Exhibit

A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access.
Started as Angie's Kettle Corn in Mankato back in 2001 by Angie and Dan Bastian, the company has grown to distribute their products across the country.
Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.
A 42-year-old Mankato man is arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit early this morning.
It's been almost a month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Houston, Texas and victims are still in need of recovery efforts.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School welcomed two generations of students Friday.
