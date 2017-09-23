Blue Earth County Historical Society Opens New MSU Exhibit

With MSU celebrating 150 years, one historical society displayed a brand new exhibit for the public to see.



Saturday, residents captured their first look at archives and memorabilia, portraying the unique history of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The latest addition of the Blue Earth County Historical Society, marks the kick–off celebration to the university's 150th year.



Archives collection manager Shelley Harrison said "It's just a sampling of their 150 years, from 1868 all the way up to until today into present and way into the future. So, it's just basically a small slice of the history that the community the college have had together throughout the years."



During walking tours, visitors had the chance to look at the original cornerstone, which sits in front of what is now Old Main, an assisted living facility.

While tour guides shared plenty of facts, those in the group didn't mind adding some details that they experienced back in the day.



Communications manager Heather Harren said "It's so much fun, I love hearing people's stories. So, the stories that they can tell, add to the content that we have. So, we have content that is based on yearbooks and newspaper accounts and different things that people have donated, but they don't always donate all of their memories. So, to hear how a building was used differently or recall something else being in it, is so much fun and it just gives so much more to the tour for everyone involved."



Of the people that chose to come and take in a little bit of history, some were former students, who felt some nostalgia walking around on their old campus.



Former student Lavern Christianson said "Just trying to you know, remember things that happened those first few years I was a student here. And this was the campus."



Citizens also had the opportunity to tour the museum, which presents a variety of artifacts in regards to the city of Mankato during the late 1800s.

If you weren't able to make it today, tour booklets are available for sale, helping you get around the path these history enthusiasts took Saturday.



If you'd like to know more about pricing, tours, and other information, you visit bechshistory.com.

- KEYC 12