MSU Stays Perfect With Shutout Win Over NSU

Saturday, the Mankato West and East girls and boys soccer teams battled each other for Pack the Stands.
Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.
Running back Nate Gunn rushed for 123 yards, and two touchdowns.
The MSU volleyball team returned to the Taylor Center Friday night. The Mavs topped U-Mary 3-0. MSU returns to action Saturday afternoon, the Mavs host Minot State at 12PM.
Mavericks win 3-0 over Cougars.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia boys soccer team battled Jordan on Thursday night. The Crusaders beat Jordan 5-0.
East recorded its first shutout of the season with the Cougars 5-0 win over the Falcons. The squad is set to travel to Rochester this Thursday to take on John Marshall.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's volleyball team battled the Springfield Tigers Tuesday night.
