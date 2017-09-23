KEYC - MSU Stays Perfect With Shutout Win Over NSU

MSU Stays Perfect With Shutout Win Over NSU

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The eighth ranked MSU football team played host to the Northern State Wolves Saturday.

MSU wins big, 36-0.

Running back Nate Gunn rushed for 123 yards, and two touchdowns.

--KEYC News 12