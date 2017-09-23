Kopet Smashes State Records in Big Win Over CM/C

To some nine–man football action now, Cleveland quarterback, Carter Kopet made history Saturday when the Clippers played out against the Cedar Mountain Comfrey Cougars.

Kopet came into this contest closing in on a couple of state career records for pass completions and passing yards.

The playmaker didn't take long to top both milestones surpassing Minneota's Chris Meidt's marks of 8533 yards and 646 completions set back in the 1980's.

Kopet finished with a whopping seven touchdowns and 357 yards.

The senior now has 670 completions, and 9150 passing yards in his career after Saturday's contest.

Meanwhile, another Clipper is closing in on a state record. Wideout Austin Plonsky caught four touchdowns Saturday on ten catches for 154 yards and has 40 receiving TD's on his career, just one shy of now Minnesota Viking, Michael Floyd.

Cleveland–Immanuel Lutheran dominated Saturday's contest against the Cougars, winning 53–18.

