West Girls/East Boys Victorious For Pack The Stands

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Saturday, the Mankato West and East girls and boys soccer teams battled each other for Pack the Stands.

The Scarlets won the girls match-up 3-0, while the Cougar boys won 5-0 over the Scarlets.

