Le Sueur-Henderson Reflects On 20 Year Anniversary Of Shooting

A community in rural Minnesota is reflecting on a high school shooting that took place 20 years ago, which had no fatalities.

Corey Lehnert entered Le Sueur-Henderson High School on Sept. 11, 1997 with a handgun.

Though Lehnert was able to shoot an officer in the head, the wound was superficial and Lehnert was disarmed.

Reports say that most schools in the area now have security cameras and on-site police officers.

Joe Brown was the school's principal at the time of the shooting.

He says many schools now have one entrance and a check-in system for visitors.

Lehnert went to trial in 1998 and was sentenced to about 13 years in prison. He's since been released and lives in the Twin Cities area.

