Pickup Strikes Amish Buggy, Kills Rider

Authorities say a pickup truck driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in northwestern Minnesota and killed a rider.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.

The patrol says 23–year–old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and later died.

Another rider in the horse–drawn buggy, 27–year–old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non–life–threatening injuries.

Reports say a 27–year–old man from Nevis who was driving the Ford F–350 pickup was jailed Sunday pending charges.

