Police Investigate Man's Fatal Shooting In Roseville

Roseville police say a man is dead after a shooting outside of an apartment complex.

Police were called late Saturday afternoon to the Centennial Garden East Apartments in the St. Paul suburb and found a man lying unconscious on the ground. Authorities say he apparently had been shot several times.

First responders tried to revive the man but he died.

Witnesses say they saw a white passenger sedan speed away after the shooting.

Police are not releasing the victim's name until his family can be notified. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and say the shooting remains under investigation.

