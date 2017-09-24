Mahkato Powwow Provides Healing And Unity To Mankato Community

The 45th annual Mahkato Powwow brought hundreds to Land of Memories Park over the weekend in an effort to build a stronger sense of community.



The rich history of the Dakota tribe in Mankato continues to be an opportunity for the community to come together in reconciliation.



"To know that history and to know how they had a part of making Minnesota is what it is today," Mahkato Wacip Chair David Brave Heart says.

The annual powwow remains a tribute to the 38 Dakota tribe members who were executed in 1862.

"There was an effort started in '72 by Bud Lawrence, Jim Buckley and the late Amos Owens who had this vision to have the presence of reconciliation here in Mankato," he says.

Since then, the powwow has evolved into a gathering for healing.

"This is their homeland. This is like their homecoming for them. Also for other traveled communities and non–native communities come together to learn more about each other and to try to help bring some kind of healing and reconciliation to what happened in 1862."

After 45 years the powwow remains popular among those coming together to display peace and unity.



"I wish I could say I've been here since the inception but I haven't. But I've been here several years," Lynne Pierce says.

Pierce and her family spent the afternoon celebrating the culture and diversity in their community today and to continue learning about the history of their native land.

"I love to see the mix of the urban nature of Native Americans and the historical piece of the regalia," she says.