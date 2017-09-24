Sept. 24 Tour Day At Welsh Heritage Farms

The fall season is officially here and so is the sweet smell of apple pie filling the air.



At least over by Welsh Heritage Farms where a full day of tours took place Sunday.

The apple orchard and pie shop in Lake Crystal invited folks to get a behind–the–scenes look of the facility.

From the orchard fields to inside the packing house, visitors caught a glimpse of the step–by–step process behind their most popular apple products.



"The cider house and we expanded our bakery and sales room and we're doing you–pick now. We've grown from a very small roadside stand to a little more passive entertainment type orchard," Tim Harbo, part-owner of the orchard says.



What started as a small orchard back in 1980 has now grown into a local fall destination.

For more information and hours of the orchard visit their website.