KEYC - Sept. 24 Tour Day At Welsh Heritage Farms

Sept. 24 Tour Day At Welsh Heritage Farms

Posted: Updated:
Lake Crystal -

The fall season is officially here and so is the sweet smell of apple pie filling the air.

At least over by Welsh Heritage Farms where a full day of tours took place Sunday.

The apple orchard and pie shop in Lake Crystal invited folks to get a behind–the–scenes look of the facility.

From the orchard fields to inside the packing house, visitors caught a glimpse of the step–by–step process behind their most popular apple products.

"The cider house and we expanded our bakery and sales room and we're doing you–pick now. We've grown from a very small roadside stand to a little more passive entertainment type orchard," Tim Harbo, part-owner of the orchard says. 

What started as a small orchard back in 1980 has now grown into a local fall destination.

For more information and hours of the orchard visit their website.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kopet Smashes State Records in Big Win Over CM/C

    Kopet Smashes State Records in Big Win Over CM/C

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:39:57 GMT

    Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.

    Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.

  • Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Mapleton Man Killed In Hwy. 22 Crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-23 01:40:59 GMT

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

    A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County. 

  • Fire Damages Portion Of Dotson Iron Castings Late Friday Night

    Fire Damages Portion Of Dotson Iron Castings Late Friday Night

    Saturday, September 23 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-23 23:51:47 GMT

    A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours. 

    A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours. 

  • Small Plane Crash In Northwestern Minnesota Kills Three People

    Small Plane Crash In Northwestern Minnesota Kills Three People

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:39:39 GMT

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern  Minnesota. 

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern  Minnesota. 

  • Bier On Belgrade's Dachshund Race Remains A Hit

    Bier On Belgrade's Dachshund Race Remains A Hit

    Saturday, September 23 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-09-23 23:58:29 GMT

    A wiener dog race was held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Coordinators of the event incorporated the race into the Oktoberfest celebration two years ago as a way to keep up with the German theme.

    A wiener dog race was held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Coordinators of the event incorporated the race into the Oktoberfest celebration two years ago as a way to keep up with the German theme.

  • Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Blue Earth Police Warn Of Mountain Lion Near Town

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:41:05 GMT

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

    The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area.    The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....

  • Fire Causes Damage at Dotson Iron Castings

    Fire Causes Damage at Dotson Iron Castings

    Saturday, September 23 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-23 14:53:21 GMT

    A release from the city says the  fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access. 

    A release from the city says the  fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access. 

  • Conagra To Buy Mankato-Based Angie's Boomchickapop

    Conagra To Buy Mankato-Based Angie's Boomchickapop

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:52:56 GMT

    Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.

    Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.