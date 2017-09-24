Duck Season Opened Up This Weekend

Duck season opened Saturday and citizens will have 60 days to hunt in each of the three waterfowl zones across the state.



In the south zone, the fall period will be accessible from now until next Sunday.

The area will then be closed for 12 days and reopened on October 14, where duck hunters will have the opportunity to catch some birds throughout the remainder of the season.

The daily bag limit for ducks remains at six per day and individual species limits are identical to those used last fall.

The weather for the start has been a bit unusual, with temperatures reaching into the high 80s.



Scheel's Hunting Shop Manager Nathan Schult said "It's been a very hot opening weekend so far. Pretty windy this afternoon, been a little bit calmer in the mornings, but definitely very hot for duck season."



For additional detailed information on maps and regulations, you can visit the DNR's website.

- KEYC 12