Duck Season Opened Up This Weekend

Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.
Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.
A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours.
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours.
Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota.
Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota.
A wiener dog race was held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Coordinators of the event incorporated the race into the Oktoberfest celebration two years ago as a way to keep up with the German theme.
A wiener dog race was held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Coordinators of the event incorporated the race into the Oktoberfest celebration two years ago as a way to keep up with the German theme.
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
The Blue Earth Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff's Office are warning of a possible mountain lion in the area. The potential predator was spotted on a trail camera on August 22nd. The owner had just recently checked the camera when he found this picture authorities say is a mountain lion walking away in the River Road area, southwest of Putnam Park. They're recommending people keep their pets indoors at night, and to avoid wooded areas between dawn and dusk....
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access.
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours, during which rail traffic was suspended at the Rock Street crossing for fire hydrant access.
Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.
Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when husband–and–wife Angie and Dan Bastian started making popcorn in their Mankato garage. What simply started as a homemade hobby has now grown to over a dozen varieties of popcorn distributed across the globe.