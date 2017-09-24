Portrait Of Wendell Hodapp Has Gone Missing

A historical piece of art has gone missing, as the portrait of Wendell Hodapp is nowhere to be seen.



The photograph of North Mankato's first mayor was believed to be last seen inside a store room at city hall.

The artifact was loaned to the city five years ago by his great grandson.

However, after recently noticing that it hadn't been displayed anywhere within the building, suspicions arose.



Great grandson Tom Hagen said "They began an extensive search and it turned up nowhere, looking at the library, asked employees. I would assume that someone had to have a key to get at it because the store rooms were locked and we went through everything and it's gone."



The two by three foot image is estimated to have been created around 1884 and contains an oak frame with an ivory colored plaster decoration.

The state historical society told Hagen that a picture like this is priceless, in terms of its significance to the city's past.

Wendell Hodapp lived alongside what is now Spring Lake Park in the late 1800s, owning most of the land throughout the city.

Yet, in an effort to have the portrait returned, a price of $500 was agreed upon to be given to the individual who gives the picture of Wendell Hodapp back.



Hagen added "Now we're just going to wait and see if it turns back up. So, I'm hoping that maybe this little sequence will encourage someone to turn it back in."



City attorney Mike Kennedy has said that the photograph can be returned to Kennedy & Kennedy Law Office, located at 99 Navaho Avenue, Suite 104 in Mankato with no questions asked.

