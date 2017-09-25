Jordan Man Seriously Injured In Renville County Crash

A Jordan man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Renville County.

It happened on Highway 212 just before 6 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Bradley Greenwald, of Jordan, was eastbound on the highway and crossed the center line, striking an SUV before going into the north ditch.

Greenwald was transported to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 54-year-old Carmen Rae Melges-Keinholz, of Bird Island, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.