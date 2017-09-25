Jordan Man Seriously Injured In Renville County Crash

A community in rural Minnesota is reflecting on a high school shooting that took place 20 years ago, which had no fatalities.
A Jordan man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Renville County. It happened on Highway 212 just before 6 last night.
The photograph of North Mankato's first mayor was believed to be last seen inside a store room at city hall.
A 27-year-old Mapleton man is killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County.
A 42-year-old North Mankato man is charged after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Friday morning.
Roseville police say a man is dead after a shooting outside of an apartment complex.
A release from the city says the fire was contained to the south half of the building after approximately three hours.
Wolverines defeat LSH 35-16
