Charges Filed In Blue Earth County Pursuit

A 42-year-old North Mankato man is charged after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Friday morning.

Aaron Carson faces 7 charges, including two counts of burglary, fleeing a police officer and stalking.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety tried making contact with Carson just after 10 p.m. Thursday night for an order-for-protection violation stemming from a domestic dispute.

When authorities arrived Carson took off in a vehicle, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour through Blue Earth and Le Sueur Counties.

Carson was later located and arrested.

During questioning he allegedly told police he fled because he wanted to clear his head.