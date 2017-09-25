Health System Says Iowa Blocking It From New Program

One of Iowa's biggest health systems says the state is improperly barring all of its hospitals, clinics and health care providers from participating in a new family planning program because of a few abortions performed within the system.

The Des Moines Register says UnityPoint Health contends its affiliates should be allowed to offer publicly-financed birth control services to moderate-income Iowans. No UnityPoint affiliate provides elective abortions, but they do perform some abortions in cases of fetal anomalies.

But state administrators say a new state law passed earlier strictly bans any system that allows any abortion.

The new family planning program, which is financed solely by the state, replaces a Medicaid program that allows participation by agencies that provide abortions.

Thirty-two Iowa hospitals are members or affiliates of UnityPoint, based in West Des Moines. The system also has scores of clinics and doctors' practices in the state.