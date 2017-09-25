Dickinson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help In Locating Burglary Suspects

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary at a business in Superior, Iowa

Police say two suspects entered the Softtail Saloon around 3 a.m. last Wednesday by breaking out a window. Deputies responded shortly after, when the alarm sounded.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene taking an empty cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office or Dickinson County Crime Stoppers.