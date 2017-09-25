Diver Dies While Exploring Shipwreck In Lake Superior

A diver has died while exploring a shipwreck in Lake Superior off the shores of northeastern Minnesota.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says it received a call of a diver in distress Saturday afternoon. The diver was in the water near the Madeira shipwreck. First responders were unsuccessful in reviving the diver, whose name was not immediately released.

The Madeira went down in a storm on Lake Superior in 1905. The shipwreck is off the shore of Split Rock State Park.