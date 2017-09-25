Target Raises Minimum Hourly Wage

Target Corporation announced plans today to raise its minimum hourly wage for all team members to $11 in October, along with a commitment to increasing the minimum hourly wage to $15 by the end of 2020.

This significant investment in its team will allow Target to continue to recruit and retain strong team members and provide an elevated experience for its guests and in the communities it serves.

By moving to an $11 minimum hourly wage this fall, Target will provide pay increases to thousands of team members across the country before the holiday season.

This increase will also apply to the more than

100,000 hourly team members that Target is hiring for the holiday

season.

The commitment to move to a minimum hourly wage of $15 will be implemented between now and the end of 2020.