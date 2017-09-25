Gov. Dayton Appoints Sen. Kathy Sheran To Commission On Judicial Selection

Governor Mark has appointed Senator Kathy Sheran as an at-large member of the Commission on Judicial Selection.

Sheran will be replacing Randy Kehr, who resigned last month, for a term expiring on January 7, 2019.

Kathy Sheran retired earlier this year after ten years as Minnesota State Senator for District 19, where she served on the Senate Judiciary Committee and chaired the Health, Human Services and Housing Committee.

Prior to her service in the State Senate, Senator Sheran worked for over 35 years in health care as both a clinician and an associate professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and served for 16 years on the Mankato City Council.