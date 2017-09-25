Mankato Free Press Parent Company Announces Merger

The Mankato Free Press will soon have a new owner.

Montgomery, Alabama based Raycom Media announced this morning it has reached an agreement to merge with Community Newspaper Holdings, the parent company of the Mankato Free Press

The new company would form one of the nation’s largest privately owned media groups.

Raycom Media owns or operates 65 television and two radio stations covering 44 markets in 20 states. CNHI owns more than 110 newspapers, websites and publications in 22 states.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and it is expected to be completed on Friday, September 29.

--KEYC NEWS 12