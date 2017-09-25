Dotson Iron Castings Fire Under Investigation

The Mankato Public Safety says the Dotson Iron Castings fire is still under investigation.

Authorities say they're working toward determining the cause of the Friday night fire with the state fire marshal's office, as well as coordinating with the insurance agency.

Officials say as of right now nothing indicates that it wasn't accidental.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says, "I just came from Dotson this morning and their office portion of the building is open and power is on and staff is in there."

Bengtson says damages are estimated to exceed $1 million dollars.

--KEYC News 12