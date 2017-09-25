Mankato Woman Charged With 22 Felonies of Welfare Fraud

Shawna Wolfe, age 48 of Mankato, was charged in Nicollet County with welfare fraud related crimes on September 22.

Wolfe was a family home licensed daycare provider in the city of North Mankato and allegedly received payments from the “Child Care Assistance Program,” through the State of Minnesota.

An investigation revealed that she received “Child Care Assistance” monies for children that she did not have in her daycare, starting back in 2008. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says she wrongfully obtained the following amounts of Child Care Assistance from three different counties:

Nicollet County: ------- $61,981.53

Blue Earth County: ---- $29,601.50

Le Sueur County: ------ $1,782.00

The total amount of payments she allegedly wrongfully received totaled $93,365.

She is being charged with 22 felony counts and three misdemeanors all related to wrongfully obtaining assistance.

