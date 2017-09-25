Tuesday Marks National Voters Registration Day 2017

Blue Earth County Elections is reminding residents to register to vote as Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day for 2017.

National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

Blue Earth County's goal for the 2017 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in elections and get voters registered ahead of time.

Director of Taxpayer Services Michael Stalberger says, "For the 2016 election we had 18% of our voters register on Election Day. Some of our precincts are as high as 75% near campus so we're trying to get all these folks to register in advance, get these folks in the system, give them to learn about the process, learn about electing officials means and what their role in that process is."

For those interested in getting involved, Blue Earth County is always looking ahead for recruiting election judges.

For more information on election judges and to review or update your registration visit http://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.

--KEYC News 12