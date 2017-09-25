Mankato Police Searching For Suspect In BB Gun Incident

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's assistance to locate a suspect for allegedly shooting their BB gun in two different incidents Sunday night.



Authorities responded to two incidents where someone was hit by what appeared to be a BB or pellet.

One in the general location of Riverfront Drive and Washington Street around 9:45 p.m.

The second was on Riverfront Drive and Elm Street just after 10 p.m.



Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "There was no injury for either one of these, however it can be a serious situation so we're asking for the public's assistance."



Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety.