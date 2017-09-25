21-Year-Old Man Charged For Alleged Assault Near MSU Campus

Mankato Police say one man is hospitalized and another charged after an assault near the MSU campus Friday night.



It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The report says officers were dispatched to 1801 Monks Avenue in the area of building 200.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground who needed medical attention immediately.

The male was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.

Officers located a male matching the description of the suspect around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

21–year–old DaMarcus Deontay Holloway was arrested and charged for 5th degree assault for disorderly conduct.

Authorities say charges could go up to either third or first degree assault depending on the severity of the injuries.