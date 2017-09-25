Minnesota Security Hospital In St. Peter To Host Job Fair

The Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter is looking to add to its workforce.



The company is holding a career fair Wednesday, Sept. 27 looking to fill about 50 positions.

Positions include everything from registered and licensed practical nurses to the hospital's maintenance and dietary department.

The hiring stems from an over $22 million dollar funding increase passed during the 2017 legislative session.

This after the hospital was found to be far understaffed compared to other similar facilities.



"We're advertising broadly and encouraging people who might have an interest in being employed out here to stop in and interview right on the spot. We accept applications. We'll do interviews and if someone is a good fit for a job here we'll offer positions on the spot," Carol Olson, executive director of Forensic Treatment Services says.



The job fair will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

MSH expects to add 146 employees over the next three years.