Man Fatally Shot in Roseville Identified

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Roseville.

Thirty-five-year-old Dondi Antwan Nalls was found lying unconscious on the ground Saturday outside the Centennial Garden East Apartments in the St. Paul suburb. Authorities say he apparently had been shot several times.

Witnesses say they saw a white passenger sedan speed away after the shooting. Police say Roseville detectives are following up on a number of leads.

-KEYC News 12