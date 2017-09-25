Man Fatally Shot in Roseville Identified

Shawna Wolfe, age 48 of Mankato, was charged in Nicollet County with welfare fraud related crimes on September 22
Police say an infant delivered by emergency surgery following an assault on the mother has died at a Rochester hospital
A diver has died while exploring a shipwreck in Lake Superior off the shores of northeastern Minnesota.
A 42-year-old North Mankato man is charged after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Friday morning.
21–year–old DaMarcus Deontay Holloway was arrested and charged for 5th degree assault for disorderly conduct. Authorities say charges could go up to either third or first degree assault depending on the severity of the injuries.
A community in rural Minnesota is reflecting on a high school shooting that took place 20 years ago, which had no fatalities.
A Jordan man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Renville County. It happened on Highway 212 just before 6 last night.
The photograph of North Mankato's first mayor was believed to be last seen inside a store room at city hall.
