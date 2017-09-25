Highway 14 Mankato Minnesota River Bridge Work Begins on Wednesday Evening

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions and workers present on the Highway 14 bypass on Wednesday, September 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the area of the Minnesota River bridge, weather permitting.

MnDOT asks that drivers pay attention, reduce their speeds and move over as the bridge crew performs preventative maintenance on the bridge.

The Highway 14 lane restrictions are necessary for the MnDOT crews to safely complete several items of bridge maintenance. The crews are working on Wednesday evening because of the reduced amount of traffic and plan to be done late in the evening.

-KEYC News 12