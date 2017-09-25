Program Brings The Dentist To Area Schools

Students at Franklin Elementary School learned about the importance of dental hygiene Monday, while dental students are learning to give back to the community.

"Nervous, very nervous," said Joy, a third grader. She was waiting to have sealants put on her teeth.

This is done as part of a program called Smiles At School, which brings in dental hygienists from Open Door Health Center along with senior dental students at MSU to local schools.

Students got a free dental screening and sealants if needed. The program helps kids get dental care they might not get elsewhere.

It's also an opportunity for the dental professionals to give back to the community.

"It's nice to do a mission trip, and go to a great country, a third–world country, but when we have needs within our own community, I just couldn't help but think we should do our mission trip right here," Lynnette Engeswick, dental hygiene professor at MSU Mankato, said.

She said it's also a chance for the dental students to get real–world experience.

"It gets them to learn an alternative practice in a very non–clinical setting, it gets them to see the wonderful children and get experience with the kids," Engeswick said.

The Smiles at School program is on the move for the next 8 weeks. Their next stop is in Lake Crystal.