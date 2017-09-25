Seniors Learn Home Care Options

Four organizations on aging came together today in St. Peter for a discussion on senior home care.

Seniors in attendance learned about resources to stay in their homes longer. They also had the opportunity to ask questions about independent living.

The purpose is to make seniors more aware of the help they can get in their own homes.

"There are so many options now that we have, including technology, home care, organizations, that can come in and provide those services within your own home," Elaine Spain from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging said.

Spain said that these resources make it so assisted living does not have to be the first option for aging seniors.