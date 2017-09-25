MSU Football Players React To National Anthem Protest

Several NFL teams responded to President Trump's comments about protests over the weekend...

Those responses took in various forms of protest during the National Anthem prior to their games.

President Donald Trump says, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say 'get that son of a b*** off the field right now, he's fired."

NFL Sunday shifted to politics as many teams chose to take a stance against the comments made by President Trump..

Ty Dennis, A wide receiver for MSU says he wasn't surprised when he saw this unfold.

MSU Wide Receiver Ty Dennis says, "They're originally doing it to make a stance on the social injustice that our happening against black and brown people especially the murders by the police and I agree with them. They need to use their platform to make a stance and use their voice and bring attention to the issue."

The Trend began with former 49–ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

MSU Wide Receiver Vance Barnes says, "I think it was interesting seeing how Colin Kaepernick took a knee he was the first one to get criticized for it a year ago and today to see basically every team have players kneel and almost teams that didn't even show up to the national anthem I thought showed great unity."

Debates rose on whether or not this act of protest was disrespectful to our country's flag..

Barnes says, "NFL players they're not trying to disrespect you or the service. I think if you ask any NFL players what they thought or what they think of veterans they have the most high respect for them."

While others argued that this is why service members fought for us... to give us the freedom of choice.

Dennis says, "You have to see it from both sides. Take a step back ask why. Why do people take a knee so I think if people do that they'll better understand that we can move forward instead of coming divided."

Barnes says, "You have to look at yourself and ask yourself what I am really standing for. What am I really fighting for because it angers me as an African American male that people are more mad that NFL players are kneeling on Sunday at sporting event than when a person who looks like me can get shot by policeman who are supposed to be fighting for our justice and not receive any justice and no verdict is sustained."

MSU's athletic director Kevin Buisman says this is freedom of expression and it's important to understand that.

MSU Athletic Director Kevin Buisman says, "We understand and support those messages and certainly if it occurred with our coaches or athletes or other student fans at our contests understand the sentiments behind the message."

Dennis says, "I think the most important thing we can do is come together. If we can have these difficult conversations on it I think that's the best thing we can do moving forward but having our support from our school and athletic director it's really awesome to have."

Governor Dayton weighed in on the debate today; he said that while respects their right to free speech, he believes players should 'focus their energy on fighting the cause of their protests rather than kneeling.'

