Dozens Gather Outside MCHS In Fairmont To Protest Nursing Home Closure

A group of folks rallied outside the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont this afternoon to protest its decision to close the Lutz Wing nursing home.



The decision to close the long–term care facility has sparked controversy since the announcement was made late August.

Officials say the decision came down to the core focus of care Mayo provides in clinical, hospital and emergency settings.

Long–term nursing care is not considered Mayo's sole focus.

Today's rally included employees and community members voicing their concerns for current residents and staff of the facility.



"Not only are people losing their job, it hurts the morale of the people who are staying,” Peter Engstrom, kitchen aid at MCHS says.



"We just want to stand up for them and their rights. This is a hard move for them. It's a hard move for their family. It's a hard move for us. We are family. We call ourselves the Lutz Wing family," Bobbi Palmer, a trained medication aide and certified nursing assistant at the facility says.



The Lutz Wing facility is expected to close by December 1 if all goes as planned.