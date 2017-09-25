Prime Your Business Event Promotes Collaboration

For consumer news this Monday, we highlight a part of the local business scene.



Dozens of business leaders took part in the Prime Your Business event at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Event Center in Mankato.



Jonathan Zierdt, the President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, addresses who benefits from an event like Prime Your Business, how this collaboration helps a business, and where is the greatest room for growth for Greater Mankato businesses. Sam Ziegler, the Director of GreenSeam, addressed upcoming events and job opportunities in ag-related industries.

-KEYC News 12

