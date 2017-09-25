Two Teams Win Big Thanks to Entrepreneurial Ideas

The Minnesota State University-Mankato College of Business announces the winner of the Big Ideas contest.



Three teams presented their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas that would improve life in southern Minnesota during the Dream Big, Learn Big, Go Big presentation. The team's ideas were judged by a group of community leaders on specific criteria.



"Collaboration, innovation, sustainability, a realistic timeframe of six months to completion, measurable results and then of course, that budget."



The winners were Mankato Makers, the group was awarded $15,000 and $5,000 was awarded to Connection Rotation through a Community Growth Initiative grant of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

--KEYC News 12