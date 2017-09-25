Mankato Applies for Grant to Improve Bus Stop Access

Following a traffic study at the intersection Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive, it has been concluded that a roundabout would be feasible in that location.

It's believed the roundabout would reduce crash severity and any other traffic pattern would negatively impact businesses in that area. Council recommended lowering the speed limit on Madison Avenue until 2020 and then begin construction on a roundabout, the cost $678,000.



"If a roundabout were constructed there and it did start to interfere with operations of the highway itself then obviously MNDOT would have the authority to shut it down because we would be delaying their traffic from our traffic."



It was also decided that Mankato will apply for a grant through the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve access to bus stops for senior citizens, and people with disabilities. The new "Safe Access to Bus Stops" funding is directed toward improving access to transportation services in rural and small urban areas.

The new funding will help build accessible paths to a bus stop that is currently inaccessible. The project in Mankato will take place along the sidewalk of Stadium Road beginning at the intersection of James Avenue.

The project is estimated to cost just over $80,000 with $64,000 covered by the state and the remaining $16,000 by Blue Earth County matching funds.

