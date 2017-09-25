KEYC - Crusaders/Tigers Play to 4-4 Draw

Crusaders/Tigers Play to 4-4 Draw

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia boys soccer team played host to the Marshall Tigers Monday.

Marshall's Chase VanDeVere scored two goals in the contest, while the Crusaders Matheus Zolla netted a hat trick.

Game ends in a 4-4 tie due to darkness.

