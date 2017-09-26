21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County.

Authorities responded to a report of an unconscious victim outside of a residence just before 11:30 Friday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a white shirt kick the victim in the head and neck while on the ground.

Hours later, officers matched the description given with 21-year-old Damarcus Deontay Holloway, who was seen walking on Warren Street.

During questioning, Holloway allegedly denied involvement in the assault.

He’s charged with one count of first degree, third degree and fifth degree assault.

Authorities say the victim likely suffered a skull fracture as a result of the assault and was expected to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for further treatment.