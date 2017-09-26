Minnesota Farmers Begin Soybean Harvest In Some Parts Of State

Parts of Minnesota have been dry enough lately to allow farmers to begin harvesting soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday in its weekly crop progress and condition report for the state that 7 percent of Minnesota's soybean crop has been harvested, compared with 2 percent a week earlier.

Minnesota's soybean harvest is running behind the five-year average of 19 percent by this time. The condition of the crop is rated 71 percent good to excellent.

There were scattered reports of corn for grain being harvested in southeastern Minnesota last week. But only 33 percent of the state's corn crop is mature, compared with 13 percent a week ago and a five-year average for this time of 54 percent. Corn condition is rated 81 percent good to excellent.