Homicides Down Significantly In Minnesota

New data from the FBI shows a significant drop in the number of homicides in Minnesota.

While violent crime remained relatively unchanged, homicides dropped about 25 percent from 2015 to 2016, per 100,000 residents. Minnesota's rate of decline was third nationwide, behind North Dakota and Connecticut.

Last year, there were 101 homicides statewide, down from 131 in 2015. The Star Tribune says Minnesota is among seven states where violent crime rates remained flat last year, meaning they changed by less than 1 percent. Eleven states saw crime decline.