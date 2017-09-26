2 Teens Killed In Wrong-Way Interstate Crash

Two teenagers have died and a third person has been seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision between two cars happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 east of Lowry Avenue.

The patrol says a BMW was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it hit a Camry head on. An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in the Camry were killed.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn Center man driving the BMW was seriously injured. Authorities believe he was intoxicated.