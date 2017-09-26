St. Peter City Council Approves $2.5 Million Increase For Hospital Expansion

The budget for expanding River's Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter has increased by a few million dollars.

Last night the St. Peter City Council voted to approve an over $2.5 million dollar increase to the project budget.

That brings the total project cost to just over $33 million dollars.

The hospital says the increase is driven by a variety of factors, including expanding the emergency room, doubling the capacity of the ambulance garage and building a new entrance to City Park across North Sunrise drive.

The hospital will pay for the expansion through an over $28 million dollar loan from the USDA and around $5 million dollars in cash from hospital reserves.