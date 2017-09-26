Bass Pro Shops Complete Acquisition Of Cabela's

Bass Pro Shops has officially completed the acquisition of its rival outdoor retailer, Cabela's.

The roughly $4 billion dollar sale was completed yesterday, after being announced last October.

Both companies say joining forces is allowing them to reach their vision of becoming North America's premier outdoor and conservation company.

It's unclear whether or not Cabela's will undergo a name change.or whether the sale will impact current employees.

The combined company now owns more than 180 stores with nearly 40-thousand employees.