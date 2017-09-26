KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Importance Of Life Insurance

MIDDAY EXPERT: Importance Of Life Insurance

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

September is Live Insurance Awareness Month, and Amber Knips from Sweet Financial Services out of Fairmont joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of developing a plan for life insurance. 

Knips spoke about why people should have life insurance and what factors you should take into consideration when choosing a life insurance plan. She also suggested sitting down with your family as soon as possible to develop a plan. 