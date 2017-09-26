Rochester Mother Accused Of Endangering Children By Driving Drunk

A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County.
Shawna Wolfe, age 48 of Mankato, was charged in Nicollet County with welfare fraud related crimes on September 22
Two teenagers have died and a third person has been seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Minneapolis.
Police say an infant delivered by emergency surgery following an assault on the mother has died at a Rochester hospital
Today's rally included employees and community members voicing their concerns for current residents and staff of the facility. "Not only are people losing their job, it hurts the morale of the people who are staying,” Peter Engstrom, kitchen aid at MCHS says.
MSU football players react to National Anthem Kneeling Sunday.
Positions include everything from registered and licensed practical nurses to the hospital's maintenance and dietary department. The hiring stems from an over $22 million funding increase passed during the 2017 legislative session.
21–year–old DaMarcus Deontay Holloway was arrested and charged for 5th degree assault for disorderly conduct. Authorities say charges could go up to either third or first degree assault depending on the severity of the injuries.
