Rochester Mother Accused Of Endangering Children By Driving Drunk

Authorities say a Rochester mother of ten had five of her children in her vehicle when she drove drunk, sideswiped a median cable barrier, then exited the highway and pulled over to breast feed her baby along the side of the road.

Charges filed this week in Olmsted County against 40-year-old Tasha Schleicher include child endangerment, felony drunken driving and failing to have a driver's license.

The Star Tribune reports a criminal complaint says an off-duty Rochester officer saw Schleicher's car drift off Highway 52, sideswipe the barrier for about 200 feet causing pieces of her vehicle to land on the roadway.

Records show Schleicher had three prior drunken driving convictions in the past 10 years, including two in Wisconsin.

She is jailed on $25,000 bail. It's not clear whether Schleicher has hired an attorney.