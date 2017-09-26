THRIVE: Dealing With Bullies

Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance. The behavior can repeat or has potential over time to repeat.

Mankato Clinic Children’s Psychologist Crystal Dubbelde says, "We see it school aged, elementary school aged kids. We see as young, kindergarten, first grade, middle school up into high school."

But as technology has grown bullying has grown outside of school through social media, interactive video games or apps like Snapchat.

Dubbelde says, "I always encourage parents to know what apps their kids are on, on social media and also pay attention."

Whether it's happening at school or behind a screen speaking up and getting help from an adult is the first step.

Dubbelde says, "Most schools have school counselors, school social workers, principals, all people that are good people to talk to regarding concerns against bullying. Often times I hear that I told a teacher and then it got worse. The bullies are sneaky. They won't bully when a grown up is watching and that's difficult because you want someone to ask for help.”

Being bullied can impact somebody's self–esteem and have long lasting effects.

Dubbelde says, "So it's important to intervene as early as possible so it doesn't have these long lasting effects."

