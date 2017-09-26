Wells City Administrator Resigns

The Wells City Council has accepted the resignation of the city administrator.

At Monday night's council meeting, Robin Leslie resigned effective immediately as city administrator.

In a statement to KEYC News 12, Wells Mayor David Braun says quote, “It's always unfortunate to lose an employee and there is never a good time, but the city Council and City Administrator Robin Leslie have different governing ways and visions, it was in the best interest of both parties to separate with the resignation of Miss Leslie which will be acting on in the near future."

The Mayor says the deputy city clerk and police chief will be spitting the administrator duties until a replacement is hired.

--KEYC NEWS 12